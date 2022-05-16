Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

ARNGF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.