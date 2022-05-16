Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$1.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.31.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

