ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,044 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

ARKW stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 173,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,650. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $162.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

