Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.43. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

