Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ARTE opened at $9.97 on Monday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTE. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth $3,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

