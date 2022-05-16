Ascendant Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.2% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.93. 13,497,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,511,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

