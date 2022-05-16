Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

ASPU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ASPU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 39,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

