Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.94. 45,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The company has a market cap of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.