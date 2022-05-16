Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $186.51. 16,130,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,536,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average of $451.51. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.