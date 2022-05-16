Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.00. 1,332,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,695 shares of company stock valued at $78,585,334. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

