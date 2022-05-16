Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,500 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after buying an additional 1,595,998 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $19,044,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $14,532,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $11,187,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last three months.

S stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,729. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

