Atika Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Impinj worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 12.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,007. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. 161,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,750. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

