Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 29,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 760,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,789. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Procore Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.