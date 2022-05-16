Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.82. 1,601,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,845,482.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,651,384 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

