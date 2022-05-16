Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,783,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

ACHC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 398,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,584. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

