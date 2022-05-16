Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $11.50 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT traded down $5.98 on Monday, reaching $275.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,403. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.27 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.34 and its 200 day moving average is $318.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

