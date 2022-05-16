Atika Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,664,000. Zurn Water Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Zurn Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 1,297,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

