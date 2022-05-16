Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $614.00

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $614.00, but opened at $632.10. Atrion shares last traded at $632.10, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $702.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atrion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atrion by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atrion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.