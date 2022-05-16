Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,021. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.07 and a one year high of C$15.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 79.18, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.00.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
Recommended Stories
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.