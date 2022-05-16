Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

ANZBY opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.