AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.11.

AZO stock opened at $1,984.59 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,036.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,972.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

