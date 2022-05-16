AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($31.05) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.