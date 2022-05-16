AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($31.05) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $33.20.
AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
