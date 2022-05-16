Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to report sales of $179.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.70 million to $184.80 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $706.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

