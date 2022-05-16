Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of BMI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. Badger Meter has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $112.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,543,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Badger Meter by 28.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

