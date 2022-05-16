Bailard Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 32.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $579.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,417. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.70 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $594.02 and its 200-day moving average is $591.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.