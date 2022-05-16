Bailard Inc. Acquires New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $34.36. 349,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,863,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.