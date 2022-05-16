Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,886,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

