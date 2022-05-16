Bailard Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,867. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

