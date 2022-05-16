Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 324,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.88. 61,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

