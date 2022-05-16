Bailard Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alcoa by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,625. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.