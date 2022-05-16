Bailard Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. 1,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

