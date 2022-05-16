Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,788. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

