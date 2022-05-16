Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $57.09 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

