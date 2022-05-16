Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. 1,129,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,802,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $280.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

