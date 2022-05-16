Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$148.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$132.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$143.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.36. The firm has a market cap of C$89.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$120.09 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

