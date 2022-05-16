Barclays Boosts Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 115

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.88.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

