Barclays Boosts Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target to €3.40

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays to €3.40 ($3.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

