Barclays Cuts ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target to GBX 0.85

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.