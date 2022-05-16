Barclays Trims Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Target Price to $4.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 964,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

