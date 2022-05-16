Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post $52.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.36 million to $53.69 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $33.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $206.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.42 million to $213.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $232.99 million, with estimates ranging from $216.52 million to $252.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

BBDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 542,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $672.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

