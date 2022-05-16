Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $67,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

