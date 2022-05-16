Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

BMWYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of BMWYY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,162. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

