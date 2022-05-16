Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $64.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,858. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

