Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of BC8 opened at €40.81 ($42.96) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €45.88 and its 200-day moving average is €53.57. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €39.51 ($41.59) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($73.22). The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

