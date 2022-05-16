Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.45 on Monday, reaching $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

