Belt Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

