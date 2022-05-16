Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BNFT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $301.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and have sold 46,113 shares valued at $430,363. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

