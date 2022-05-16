Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Up 6.3%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 10,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 621,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Benson Hill by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Benson Hill by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Benson Hill by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.