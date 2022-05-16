Berenberg Bank Cuts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($81.37) to GBX 5,100 ($62.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,888 ($47.93) on Friday. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 3,668 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 5,680 ($70.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,993.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,469.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26.

In related news, insider William Lee bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,746 ($46.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,597.04 ($61,147.87).

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

