Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.07% from the company’s current price.

AGL opened at GBX 104.80 ($1.29) on Friday. ANGLE has a 52 week low of GBX 71.70 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.90 ($1.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of £246.44 million and a PE ratio of -15.64.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.